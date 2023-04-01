Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Peoria Riverman

Berglund Center Coliseum 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Join us on Saturday, April 1 is Wiener Dawg Races on Ice & Youth Sports Night sponsored by Capital Investment Company of Virginia with Star County. Puck drops at 7:05 P.M. against the Peoria Rivermen. To sign up your wiener dawg to race or to sign up for youth sports night, please contact us at Andrew@railyarddawgs.com prior to purchasing tickets online.

Gates open 60 minutes before puck drop. Parking on site is $5.00 while available or utilize the free shuttle option from the Elmwood Park Garage (201 Tazewell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24016). No refunds or exchanges.

Info

Sports
