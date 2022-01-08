Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Peoria Rivermen
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Saturday, January 8 is the first night of Stick it to Cancer Weekend. Puck drops at 7:05 against the Peoria Rivermen. Gates open 60 minutes before puck drop. Parking on site is $5.00 while available or utilize the free shuttle option from the Elmwood Park Garage (201 Tazewell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24016). No refunds or exchanges.
