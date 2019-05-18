Roanoke Rampage vs NY Strongest

The Roanoke Rampage is a Police and Fire Football Team exists to raise money for local charities. For the 2019 season, the Roanoke Rampage has chosen "Bigs in Blue" as their main charity of choice and will also donate to TAP (Total Action for Progress). Monies raised go to directly support these local organizations.

Additionally, the players feed kids who live in the inner city of Roanoke. The players also are active in other local charities and organizations and help yearly with the Christmas party for MHP Special Families of the Roanoke Valley. Playing football is fun, but the heartbeat of the organization is to raise money for local charities. Your support directly impacts organizations throughout the Roanoke Valley for the greater good.

Salem Stadium

Kickoff at 6:00 pm

Tickets available at the gate.

Adult: $5.00

Ages 8 and Under Free with Paying Adult