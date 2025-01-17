Roanoke Regional Writers Conference 2025

16th Annual Roanoke Regional Writers Conference

January 17-18, 2025 | Hollins University

Join writers of all levels for two inspiring days of skill-building, networking, and creativity. Keynote speaker Nelson Harris, author, historian, and former Roanoke mayor, will explore the power of place and history in storytelling.

The conference kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. with Harris’s keynote and a scholarship presentation. Saturday features diverse writing sessions starting at 9 a.m., covering fiction, nonfiction, poetry, publishing, and more.

Bring your tools, ideas, and passion for writing to this transformative weekend. Register early and connect with the writing community year-round via our Facebook group.