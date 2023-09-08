Roanoke Run for Refugees

This is an evening race which begins @ 6:00PM.

Support literacy instruction for re-settled families living in Roanoke in our Run for Refugees 2023 Welcoming Week Event!

All proceeds go to support families learning English and job skills currently living in Roanoke.

NOTE: Participants may register online until the day of the event, September 9.

The cut off to guarantee your T-shirt is August 24.

On the date of the event, participants may register in person by visiting our registration table by 5:30 at Wasena Park.

The kids 1k race will begin promptly at 6:00PM and the full 5K at 6:20PM.

Both races will start and finish on the Roanoke River Greenway at Wasena Park.

All are welcome! Registrants before August 24 will receive T-shirts.

The top 3 runners in each age and gender bracket will receive medals.

Overall top 3 male, Overall top 3 female- will receive prizes

Children's 1k, 14 and under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-24, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 70-74, 75-79, 80-84, 85-89, 90+

Female Masters 40+, Male masters 40+

We will be giving away free books courtesy of Star City Reads to all participants.

Packet pickup will be at the Main Library (706 S. Jefferson Street) from 10-5 on Wednesday And Thursday, and 10-3 on Friday.

You can also pick your packet up between 5:00 and 6:00 on Friday, September 10th, at Wasena Park.

You can view the course for the kids' 1K here: https://www.mapmyrun.com/routes/view/4619424646. The route for the 5k fun run/walk is available at https://www.mapmyrun.com/routes/view/4619415031

If you'd like to support the run, but don't want to run or walk, you can sign up to volunteer! Please call 540.853.2955 for more information about volunteering.

This year's race is presented by the Roanoke Public Library Foundation in partnership with the City of Roanoke Public Libraries.

All proceeds will benefit Blue Ridge Literacy, a Roanoke-based nonprofit founded by two librarians in 1985 to support adult English education. For more info visit https://www.blueridgeliteracy.org/about

