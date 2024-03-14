Roanoke's Urban Forest: Focusing on Tree Equity and Adapting to Today's Challenges

× Expand Queen Bee Marketing SCSS logo

This is a FREE program! Sam Matson will discuss threats to our urban forest and our response to climate change, urban heat island effect, pests/pathogens, etc. in addition to tree equity and increasing canopy to create a greener healthier City.

Sam Matson is the current tree inspector and tree work planner for the City of Roanoke. Originally from Virginia Beach, Sam graduated from Virginia Tech in 2020 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Forest Resource Management and minors in Urban Forestry, Watershed Management, and Wetland Science. Sam is an ISA Certified Arborist and manages over 20,000 trees in Roanoke City’s parks and right-of-ways. Risk management and health assessment of trees, work planning, and public outreach include a few of Sam’s duties. She also leads several workshops throughout the year focusing on tree ID and how trees and greenspace can improve one’s health and wellness. Sam spends her free time floating the river, hiking, and playing with her dog Finley.