Roanoke School Youth Organizations Can Seek Sponsorships

through U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections Program

Roanoke, Va. Participation in youth sports has gotten more expensive. The $15.3 billion industry has nearly doubled in the last 10 years. And, if you take into account, all of the associated costs: League fees, camps, equipment, training and travel, families are spending as much as 10% of their income on sports, according to survey research from Utah State University as covered in this Time story. To help, U.S. Cellular is offering its Community Connections program during the back to school season.

Local youth organizations can earn up to $1,000 through U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections program. Now in its fifth year, Community Connections provides sponsorship support to help youth groups pay for expenses such as travel, equipment and uniforms. Since launching the program in 2015, U.S. Cellular has awarded more than $1.3 million to nearly 2,900 groups, including traveling sports teams, STEM programs, school marching bands and dance squads.

Academic and athletic groups representing kids and teens up to 12th grade can sign up now at www.uscellular.com/communityconnections to become eligible to receive sponsorship funds. Once registered, groups have 14 days to rally their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that include following U.S. Cellular on its social channels, watching a video or answering a short survey. The money goes directly to the organization, and each group can earn up to $1,000.

“We know there are thousands of kid-focused organizations and groups that are in need of financial support, and the Community Connections program is one way that we can help them achieve their goals,” said Nathan Waddell, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in the Mid-South. “As a company, we have a longstanding commitment to kids and education, and we want to help provide them unique and meaningful experiences, something we know these groups can provide.”

