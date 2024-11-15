× Expand Virginia Tech Roanoke Center

Science is bigger than you think!

Celebrate Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) with area museums and organizations on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Students will have an opportunity to engage in an interactive and fun day that includes exhibitors, experts, and emerging technologies. In past years, we have had NASA, the Virginia Bioinformatics Institute, the Mobile STEM Lab, and other fun and informative activities to excite students about the possibilities in STEAM that await them.

Roanoke STEAM Day is hosted by the following partners: the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, Virginia Tech Ware Lab, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Science Museum of Western Virginia, Taubman Museum of Art, Radford University Carilion, Roanoke Higher Education Center, and the Claude Moore Education Complex.

We have STEAM exploration available for students at every step of their academic careers.

Please email Don Pizzullo to find out how to get your school involved.

If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Don Pizzullo at 540-767-6100 or pizzullo@vt.edu during regular business hours at least 10 business days prior to the event.