Roanoke STEAM Day

When: STEAM Day 2019 is on Friday November 8th, 9:30am-2:00pm

Who: Grade K-12 students (home-schoolers included)

Participating Organizations: Science Museum of Western Virginia, Virginia Museum of Transportation, Taubman Museum, Radford University Carilion

Cost: FREE! Just register your class via the link above

About STEAM Day

STEAM Day is an annual event created by a group of organizations to inspire students to explore different subjects within Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. Each location offers interactive activities for different age groups.

Teachers and parents are invited to register their students for free and attend this event on Friday November 8th between 9:30am-2:00pm.

There are scholarships available to help offset the cost of sending students. These funds will be available on a first come basis, so schools are encouraged to register early to take advantage.

For more information, please contact Don Pizzullo at pizzullo@vt.edu or call 540.767.6102. Further details and forms can be reviewed or downloaded at https://www.vtrc.vt.edu/engagement/steam.html.

For the VMT; Please contact – Courtney Carter Plaster, Director of Education, cplaster@vmt.org – 540-342-5670