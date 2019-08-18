Downtown Roanoke, Inc. and The Historic Roanoke City Market are excited to announce Farm to Feast a unique dining event that gives food lovers first-hand experience of the quality and diversity of locally grown, produced, and prepared food. This elegant five-course meal will be prepared on-site in Market Square by Blue Ridge Catering using food sourced directly from vendors on The Historic Roanoke City Market and served with local wines and craft beers.

Tickets are $100 per person. Only 100 tickets will be sold for this event.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Farm to Feast is sponsored by Member One Credit Union. Proceeds benefit The Historic Roanoke City Market.