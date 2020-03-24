Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Every Breath You Take: The Music of Sting & The Police
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
A sure hit for the Jeans 'n Classics crowd! The influences of reggae, jazz and punk catapulted The Police into stardom in the 1980’s and whether it’s the classic Roxanne or Sting’s emotional Fields of Gold, you won’t want to miss this party at the pops. Hear the full symphony with the band and “Rock On” to your 80’s favorites.
