Roanoke Symphony Orchestra "Holiday Pops Concert"
Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
David Stewart Wiley, conductor
The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra brings the spirit of the holidays and the warmth of home to the theatre when they return with everyone’s annual favorite, the Holiday Pops program. Gather your friends and family, and celebrate the season with a merry musical program for audiences of all ages.
Presented in partnership with the New River Valley Friends of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
Info
Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060 View Map