Roanoke Symphony Orchestra "Holiday Pops Concert"

Google Calendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra "Holiday Pops Concert" - 2019-12-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra "Holiday Pops Concert" - 2019-12-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra "Holiday Pops Concert" - 2019-12-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra "Holiday Pops Concert" - 2019-12-07 00:00:00

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra brings the spirit of the holidays and the warmth of home to the theatre when they return with everyone’s annual favorite, the Holiday Pops program. Gather your friends and family, and celebrate the season with a merry musical program for audiences of all ages.

Presented in partnership with the New River Valley Friends of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra  

Info

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060 View Map
540-231-5300
Google Calendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra "Holiday Pops Concert" - 2019-12-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra "Holiday Pops Concert" - 2019-12-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra "Holiday Pops Concert" - 2019-12-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra "Holiday Pops Concert" - 2019-12-07 00:00:00