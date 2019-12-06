Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Pops Spectacular

VIRGINIA’S BELOVED ANNUAL HOLIDAY EVENT WITH OVER 250 PERFORMERS ON STAGE!

We love Holiday Pops and so do our audiences! Join the RSO Chorus, Virginia Tech Chorus, & the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, the RSO and Maestro Wiley as we kick off the Holiday Season! It’s Virginia’s largest holiday tradition – an unbeatable concert experience at the Salem Civic Center.

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

RSO Chorus

VT Chorus

Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir

Hollins Choir

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday - Friday: 10 am - 6 pm, and Saturday: 10 am - 2 pm) and at TICKETMASTER.com