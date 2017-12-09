Roanoke Symphony Orchestra "Holiday Pops"

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall , Roanoke, Virginia 24061

David Stewart Wiley, artistic director and conductor The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra returns with everyone’s annual favorite, the “Holiday Pops” program. Gather your friends and family, and celebrate the season with a merry musical program for audiences of all ages. Presented in partnership with the New River Valley Friends of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

