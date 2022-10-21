Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Music of the Night - Romantic Broadway

Friday, October 21 at 7:30 pm

In the mood for romance? From the magical moments of Broadway to the most intimate yearnings of our hearts, Broadway stars Gary Mauer and Beth Southard take us through a journey of enchantment and song. Don’t miss the Music of the Night!

Gary Mauer & Beth Southard, Broadway stars

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

On-Sale date for individual tickets has not been scheduled. Pops packages and group sales can be purchased at https://rso.com/packages-group-tickets/