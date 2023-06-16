Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Pink Floyd - Dark Side of the Moon

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic music from Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon album. The hits like Money, Time, and so much more from this British invasion stadium rock sensation from the ‘60s & 70s.

Jeans’n Classics, special guests

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

An on-sale date for individual Pops tickets has not been set. Pops Packages and group sales tickets can be purchased at https://rso.com/packages-group-tickets/

Info

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Pink Floyd - Dark Side of the Moon - 2023-06-16 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Pink Floyd - Dark Side of the Moon - 2023-06-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Pink Floyd - Dark Side of the Moon - 2023-06-16 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Pink Floyd - Dark Side of the Moon - 2023-06-16 19:30:00 ical