Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Pink Floyd - Dark Side of the Moon
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic music from Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon album. The hits like Money, Time, and so much more from this British invasion stadium rock sensation from the ‘60s & 70s.
Jeans’n Classics, special guests
David Stewart Wiley, conductor
An on-sale date for individual Pops tickets has not been set. Pops Packages and group sales tickets can be purchased at https://rso.com/packages-group-tickets/
Concerts & Live Music