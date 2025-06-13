Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Pops: Queens of Soul
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Courtesy Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
Songs made famous by the reigning divas of Soul and R&B: Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Amy Winehouse, Alicia Keys and Adele. Don’t miss a night honoring these powerful and soulful songstresses.
Shayna Steele and Kelly Levesque
David Stewart Wiley, conductor
Reserved Seats: $31.00 | $37.00 | $50.00
Info
