Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Pops: Queens of Soul

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Songs made famous by the reigning divas of Soul and R&B: Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Amy Winehouse, Alicia Keys and Adele. Don’t miss a night honoring these powerful and soulful songstresses.

Shayna Steele and Kelly Levesque

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Reserved Seats: $31.00 | $37.00 | $50.00

Concerts & Live Music
