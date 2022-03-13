Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Presents: Transcendent Mozart

Float away to a place of peaceful rest. Mozart’s final masterpiece will powerfully stir your soul and restore your spirit.

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Chorus

Amy Cofield, soprano

Jan Wilson, alto

Brian Thorsett, tenor

Daryl Duff, bass

W.A. MOZART Serenade “A Little Night Music”

W.A. MOZART Ave Verum Corpus, K. 616

W.A. MOZART Requiem in D minor, K. 626

COVID Protocols for this show:

Show Proof of Vaccination or a Negative PCR COVID Test

When you are attending this event, you will need to provide either proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of a negative PCR COVID test.

Photos or copies of your vaccination card are accepted as proof. Any negative PCR COVID test results provided must have been taken within 72 hours of admission.

Wear a Mask

In response to current CDC recommendations, the requests of our performing artists, and out of an abundance of caution, everyone is required to wear a mask to Jefferson Center’s public events. Masks will be readily available for everyone.

In order to stay in compliance with the mask requirement we are also refraining from having any drinks in the performance hall. We ask guests to enjoy their food and drinks in the atrium where they are able to practice social distancing.

Mask must fit snugly and cover the wearer’s nose and mouth.

Face shields are not an acceptable substitute.

Sunday March 13 at 3:00 pm

Shaftman Performance Hall