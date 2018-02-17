Roanoke Symphony Orchestra's Music Venture Concert
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
2:00pm - 3:00pm
Children + Families
Adults $10 | Children $5
Join us for a fun-filled afternoon with an interactive concert by Roanoke Symphony Orchestra. Geared towards families and children ages 0-6, this 35 minute concert is the perfect length to keep your little ones inspired and entertained. Combining music, movement, and narration, you can sit back while your child experiences a symphony concert created just for them!
