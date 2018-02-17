Roanoke Symphony Orchestra's Music Venture Concert

to Google Calendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra's Music Venture Concert - 2018-02-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra's Music Venture Concert - 2018-02-17 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra's Music Venture Concert - 2018-02-17 14:00:00 iCalendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra's Music Venture Concert - 2018-02-17 14:00:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

2:00pm - 3:00pm

Children + Families

Adults $10 | Children $5

Join us for a fun-filled afternoon with an interactive concert by Roanoke Symphony Orchestra. Geared towards families and children ages 0-6, this 35 minute concert is the perfect length to keep your little ones inspired and entertained. Combining music, movement, and narration, you can sit back while your child experiences a symphony concert created just for them!

Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra's Music Venture Concert - 2018-02-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra's Music Venture Concert - 2018-02-17 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra's Music Venture Concert - 2018-02-17 14:00:00 iCalendar - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra's Music Venture Concert - 2018-02-17 14:00:00