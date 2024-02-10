Roanoke Symphony Orchestra's "Winter Romance"
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
Ashley Hall, trumpet
SWVA Ballet, Pedro Szalay, Director
David Stewart Wiley, conductor
Dvorak | Carnival Overture
Telemann | Trumpet Concerto in D Major
Sammartini | Trumpet Concerto in E-flat
Mozart | Winter Sleigh Ride (Schlittenfahrt)
Strauss | Roses from the South Waltzes
Strauss | Thunder & Lightning Polka
Arban | The Carnival of Venice
Strauss | On the Beautiful Blue Danube Waltzes
