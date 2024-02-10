Roanoke Symphony Orchestra's "Winter Romance"

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Ashley Hall, trumpet

SWVA Ballet, Pedro Szalay, Director

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Dvorak | Carnival Overture

Telemann | Trumpet Concerto in D Major

Sammartini | Trumpet Concerto in E-flat

Mozart | Winter Sleigh Ride (Schlittenfahrt)

Strauss | Roses from the South Waltzes

Strauss | Thunder & Lightning Polka

Arban | The Carnival of Venice

Strauss | On the Beautiful Blue Danube Waltzes

