Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Sinatra & Friends: Simply Swingin' Starring Steve Lippia

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Don’t miss the full symphony and big band performing the iconic hits made famous by Bobby Darin, Nat “King” Cole, Tony Bennett, Vic Damone, Sammy Davis, Jr. and “Ol’ Blue Eyes” himself. You will be captivated by great hits such as I’ve Got You Under My Skin, Luck Be A Lady, My Way, Beyond the Sea and more. Swing along with the Pops!

Starring Steve Lippia

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
