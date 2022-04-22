Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Sweet Caroline - The Music of Neil Diamond

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra present Sweet Caroline: The Music of Neil Diamond

Friday, April 22, 2022 @ 7:30 pm

The Sweet Caroline tour is without question the most authentic Neil Diamond experience on the planet. Jay White has performed more than 10,000 concerts around the world reflecting the stage persona of an American music legend.

Tickets are $31, $34 & $45

