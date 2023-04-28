Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: The Music of John Denver
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
We expect everyone to sing along to "Country Roads" this night!
The music of the late John Denver is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time. Join the RSO and acclaimed performer Jim Curry for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singers/songwriters ever to grace the stage.
Jim Curry, guest star
David Stewart Wiley, conductor
An on-sale date for individual ticket sales has not been set yet.
You can buy Pops Package tickets or group tickets at https://rso.com/packages-group-tickets/