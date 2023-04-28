Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: The Music of John Denver

We expect everyone to sing along to "Country Roads" this night!

The music of the late John Denver is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time. Join the RSO and acclaimed performer Jim Curry for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singers/songwriters ever to grace the stage.

Jim Curry, guest star

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

An on-sale date for individual ticket sales has not been set yet.

You can buy Pops Package tickets or group tickets at https://rso.com/packages-group-tickets/