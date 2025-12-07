Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Youth Concert
Enjoy the beautiful sounds of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Youth String Ensemble, comprised of talented young violinists between the ages of 8-12.
In addition, Symphonia, a new RSO group at the intermediate level for students who are preparing their skills to join the Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra, will perform.
Symphonia has 21 members, ages 10-16, playing instruments including, strings, flute, trumpet, and percussion.
The concert is free and open to all!
