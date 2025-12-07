Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Youth Concert

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Enjoy the beautiful sounds of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Youth String Ensemble, comprised of talented young violinists between the ages of 8-12.

In addition, Symphonia, a new RSO group at the intermediate level for students who are preparing their skills to join the Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra, will perform.

Symphonia has 21 members, ages 10-16, playing instruments including, strings, flute, trumpet, and percussion.

The concert is free and open to all!

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
