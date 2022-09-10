Roanoke Taco Fest 2022

Elmwood Park 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 10th in Elmwood Park for Roanoke Taco Fest, benefiting Huddle Up Moms! Attendees will experience the most tacos in one place, vote for People’s choice “Roanoke’s BEST Taco”, enjoy music and cold beverages, contests, and shopping with local vendors.

Your ticket gains you admission to Taco Fest 2022, including live music and a family fun zone! A delightful array of tacos and beverages will be available for purchase from on-site vendors.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
