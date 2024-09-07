× Expand Huddle Up Moms

Time & Location

Sep 07, 2024, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Elmwood Park, 505 Williamson Rd SE, Roanoke, VA 24011, USA

About the Event

Join us for a delicious day of tacos, fiesta fun, and community, all in support of Huddle Up Moms!

Savor the flavors for a cause at the 3rd Annual Roanoke Taco Fest, where every bite counts!

Tacos - Experience Roanoke's favorite tacos in one place! An array of tacos and beverages will be available for purchase from local favorites like El Gordo’s Kitchen, Diablos Tacos, Hangry, MIA’s Big Mouth, CharLee Tropical Ice, and more! Taco lovers will have the chance to vote for "People's BEST Taco."

Live Music and Performances - Entertainment will be provided throughout the day, including performances by Jason Long, The Southbound Gypsy, Salsa Noke, and more!

Family Fun - Taco Fest is an event for everyone! The Kids Zone will feature STEM activities, face painting, and more. Plus, there will be nonprofits, small businesses, and other vendors to visit. Children under 12 are free!

Taco Fest benefits Huddle Up Moms, a Roanoke-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering mothers through education, connection, and support. Huddle Up Moms aims to fuel meaningful connections within our community by working collaboratively with other organizations that promote women's health and wellness. We believe that all mothers deserve to flourish in every aspect of life.

Proceeds from Taco Fest will support: