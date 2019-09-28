Roanoke (the band)

After five years spent rising through the ranks of Nashville’s thriving Americana scene, Roanoke has grown from their folksy roots into a seasoned, road-tested rock outfit, retaining an affinity for storytelling and rich vocal harmony that has won over audiences time and again.

Roanoke’s robust touring schedule has sharpened the skills with which this quintet crafts their songs, a sound at once timeless and youthful, seamlessly blending a 70’s aesthetic with modern sensibility.

No Depression describes Roanoke’s music as, “... ageless and expressive... so strikingly effusive it practically demands attention,” and Paste magazine ranked their EP "Where I Roam" as one of the Top 10 EP's of 2018.