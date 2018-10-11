Roanoke Toastmasters Meeting

× Expand Toastmasters International Roanoke Toastmasters is a local club for Toastmasters International.

At Roanoke Toastmasters we develop our public speaking and leadership skills - in a comfortable, supportive environment through impromptu and planned presentations. We meet 2nd and 4th Thursday each month, 7 - 8:15 pm in the conference room at Kroger, Tanglewood Mall - 4488 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA. We'll meet all new members prior to the start in the Kroger wine department.