Roanoke Valley Bird Club 30th Annual Fund Raiser

Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs 3640 Colonial Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24018

The Roanoke Valley Bird Club was formed in 1957 to promote bird watching with an emphasis on education and habitat conservation. At our fundraiser, we will be selling 2024 calendars taken by club members. You can drive up to buy them or sit a spell with us on the porch. Calendars are still only $16 and you can use cash/check or credit cards. These make great gifts and can be used as souvenirs of Roanoke. All photos were taken by bird club members. Information about our club, free walks and meetings will also be available.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Outdoor
5405805214
