Roanoke Valley Cars and Coffee Flyer for Roanoke Valley Cars and Candy

To end car season and start the holiday one, we at Roanoke Valley Cars and Coffee will be having our annual trunk or treat at our last meet for the year! Whether you have a "Monster" truck, a "rat" rod, a vehicle that makes people "howl", or a ride that is just plain "ghoul" we want you to bring it out. Please feel free to decorate your car in some spooky gear and we encourage both kids and adults to come out in costume! Be sure to bring some candy to give out as well! As always our show is a cruise-in style meet so it is free and you may come and go as you please! Let's end the year on a great note and have a great turn out and an awesome time! Tell your friends and family to bring the kids out for some candy and a good time while enjoying the cars and the spooky atmosphere!