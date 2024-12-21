Roanoke Valley Children's Choir 38th Annual Holiday Concert

× Expand RVCC Picture from the RVCC 2023 Holiday Concert

The Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, under the direction of Kimberly Ruse Davidson, will be presenting its 38th annual holiday concert, “Songs of the Season”, Saturday, December 21st, 2024, with concerts at 1:30 PM and 4:00 PM at Cave Spring Baptist Church, 4873 Brambleton Ave in Roanoke. (The doors will open 30 minutes prior to the performance.)

Come celebrate the beauty and wonder of the season with the angelic voices of the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir! The RVCC concerts are known for sharing the JOY of singing with their purity in tone, artistic performances, and a variety of repertoire. Concert attendees will be surrounded by 130 pre-professional young choristers who have been working diligently learning all the musical details to prepare for this exciting performance. Come and hear this nationally recognized choir they ring in the Holiday season with our community!

The concert will feature a delightful mix of traditional Christmas carols, beautiful melodies, and popular holiday hits. Classic favorites will include songs like “Carol of the Bells”, “Silent Night”, and “Oh Come All Ye Faithful”. We are thrilled to welcome special musical guests, the Roanoke Chamber Brass quintet and Julee Hickox playing flute, who will be featured throughout the concert.

New this year, each of our different choirs from all age groups (6-18) will be performing their own fun and popular song featuring festive choral choreography. Dance along to “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, reminisce with a medley from the classic claymation Christmas movies (with the songs like “One Foot In Front Of the Other”), and enjoy a whimsical and showy arrangement of Jingle Bells with fantastic and precise choral choreography!

The concert will also feature an appearance from the Grinch himself! (don’t worry, we won’t let him steal Christmas). And one of our favorite annual traditions is singing “Christmastide” as the Concert Choir joins with family members and Alumni to sing this heartwarming song together.