Roanoke Valley Children's Choir 38th Annual Spring Concert

Come hear young singers ages 6-18 present a beautiful mix of positive and hopeful songs, spanning different genres and languages, all coming together in one spectacular concert. Featuring classical melodies, fun popular songs, newly designed choral choreography ranging from African-inspired dance to colorful ribbon streamers, familiar favorites like “Over the Rainbow”, and a “Grease” Broadway Medley!

The RVCC concerts are known for their artistic performances, variety of repertoire, purity in tone, and high level of professionalism. Concert attendees will be surrounded by 130 pre-professional young choristers who have been working diligently learning all the musical details to prepare for this exciting performance. Come and hear this nationally recognized choir as they celebrate the joy of singing with our community!

chlidrenschoir.com/tickets