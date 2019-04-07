Roanoke Valley Children's Choir "A Little Spring Music"

× Expand www.childrenschoir.com The Roanoke Valley Children's Choir presents "A Little Spring Music"!

The Roanoke Valley Children's Choir presents "A Little Spring Music"! the 1:30pm concert includes Awards and Senior Recognition. Tickets are $16, $19, $22 ($3 discount for children 12 and under). Tickets are available at the Jefferson Center Box Office, www.jeffcenter.org, 540-345-2550.