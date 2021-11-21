Roanoke Valley Children's Choir: A Nutcracker Holiday Spectacular

ROANOKE VALLEY CHILDREN'S CHOIR PRESENTS A NUTCRACKER HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR!

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST, 2021 AT 3:00 PM

SALEM FOOTBALL STADIUM

(In case of rain concert will be performed on November 22nd at 6:00 pm)

The Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir is celebrating 35 years of music under the direction Kimberly Ruse Davidson. This exciting performance will feature holiday favorites, familiar songs, and selections from “The Nutcracker” performed by both the RVCC and SWVA Ballet. Ring in the holidays with voices of angels as we celebrate this joyous season together!

SPECIAL GUESTS:

Southwest Virginia Ballet

Roanoke Chamber Brass

Maestro Steven White

The concert will also include a community sing-a-long of holiday favorites for all!

TICKET INFORMATION:

Adults: $23

Children (6-12): $12, 5 & under are free

Tickets will be available through the Salem Civic Center online or in-person (go in-person to the Salem Civic Center Box office Monday - Friday, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm to avoid added online ticket fees).