Roanoke Valley Children's Choir Auditions

Bethel Baptist Church 1601 S. Colorado St., Salem, Virginia 24153

Come and be a part of the excellence and beauty of this award winning, Nationally Recognized youth choir!! Sign up for your audition at: www.childrenschoir.com or call 540-724-6787.

Info

Bethel Baptist Church 1601 S. Colorado St., Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
