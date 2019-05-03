Roanoke Valley Children's Choir Auditions
Bethel Baptist Church 1601 S. Colorado St., Salem, Virginia 24153
Roanoke Valley Children's Choir
Auditions for the Roanoke Valley Children's Choir!!! Singer's should come prepared to sing the first verse of "My Country Tis of Thee" and the audition will only take about 5 minutes. Call for your child's audition today!!
Come and be a part of the excellence and beauty of this award winning, Nationally Recognized youth choir!! Sign up for your audition at: www.childrenschoir.com or call 540-724-6787.
Bethel Baptist Church 1601 S. Colorado St., Salem, Virginia 24153
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family