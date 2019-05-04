Roanoke Valley Children's Choir Auditions

to Google Calendar - Roanoke Valley Children's Choir Auditions - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roanoke Valley Children's Choir Auditions - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roanoke Valley Children's Choir Auditions - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Roanoke Valley Children's Choir Auditions - 2019-05-04 10:00:00

Bethel Baptist Church 1601 S. Colorado St., Salem, Virginia 24153

Auditions are open for boys and girls ages 7-12. Singers should come prepared to sing the first verse of "My Country Tis of Thee". The auditions is quick and fun and takes about 5 minutes. Sign up for your child's audition at: www.childrenschoir.com or call 540-724-6787.

Info

Bethel Baptist Church 1601 S. Colorado St., Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Roanoke Valley Children's Choir Auditions - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Roanoke Valley Children's Choir Auditions - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Roanoke Valley Children's Choir Auditions - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Roanoke Valley Children's Choir Auditions - 2019-05-04 10:00:00