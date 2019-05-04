Roanoke Valley Children's Choir Auditions
Bethel Baptist Church 1601 S. Colorado St., Salem, Virginia 24153
×
Roanoke Valley Children's Choir
Schedule your audition today!
Auditions are open for boys and girls ages 7-12. Singers should come prepared to sing the first verse of "My Country Tis of Thee". The auditions is quick and fun and takes about 5 minutes. Sign up for your child's audition at: www.childrenschoir.com or call 540-724-6787.
Info
Bethel Baptist Church 1601 S. Colorado St., Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family