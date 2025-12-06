Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir Holiday Sing-along

to

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Come sing along to your holiday favorites with the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir!

Founded in 1987, the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir has grown to be a highly respected arts organization in the Roanoke Valley, in the state of Virginia, and beyond. The choir includes children from throughout the Roanoke Valley and surrounding communities.

The Choir has enjoyed many festival and solo performances including Carnegie Hall, Canterbury Cathedral, Orchestra Hall, and the National Cathedral.

This event is free and family friendly, so everyone is encouraged to come out and enjoy the sounds of the season with our community’s most talented young vocal performers!

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir Holiday Sing-along - 2025-12-06 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir Holiday Sing-along - 2025-12-06 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir Holiday Sing-along - 2025-12-06 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir Holiday Sing-along - 2025-12-06 11:00:00 ical