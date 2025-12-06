Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir Holiday Sing-along

× Expand TMA Marketing Children Singing on the stairwell at Taubman Museum

Come sing along to your holiday favorites with the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir!

Founded in 1987, the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir has grown to be a highly respected arts organization in the Roanoke Valley, in the state of Virginia, and beyond. The choir includes children from throughout the Roanoke Valley and surrounding communities.

The Choir has enjoyed many festival and solo performances including Carnegie Hall, Canterbury Cathedral, Orchestra Hall, and the National Cathedral.

This event is free and family friendly, so everyone is encouraged to come out and enjoy the sounds of the season with our community’s most talented young vocal performers!