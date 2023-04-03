Roanoke Valley Children's Choir: "Just For Kids" Free Concert & Disney Sing-Along!

× Expand Roanoke Valley Children's Chhoir JUST FOR KIDS Concert - 1 (Poster) "Just For Kids" Free Concert & Disney Sing-Along!

The Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir is starting a new tradition. Introducing…. The JUST FOR KIDS CONCERT! Free Concert on Monday, April 3rd from 7:00-7:30pm at Bethel Baptist Church. This year, in celebration of our performance and trip to Walt Disney World, the “Just for Kids” Concert will feature favorite Disney songs performed by each RVCC Choir + an audience Disney sing-along!

Elementary school children (K-5th) are specially invited to join us for this fun and FREE concert! All kids can come sit up front and will be invited to join in on the fun in a special way.

Of course, parents and families are welcome too!