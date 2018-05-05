Roanoke Valley Children's Choir Newcomer Auditions

Hollins University duPont Chapel 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Singers should come prepared to sign the first verse of "My Country Tis of Thee". The audition is quick and fun and takes about 5 minutes. To schedule and audition please call or text 540-RChorus (540-724-6787) or email Auditions@childrenschoir.com to set up an appointment.

Kids & Family
