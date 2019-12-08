Roanoke Valley Children's Choir "Songs of the Season"

× Expand Roanoke Valley Children's Choir For more information about the RVCC go to www.childrenschoir.com.

The Roanoke Valley Children's Choir presents our 33rd Annual Holiday Concert! Under the direction of Kimberly Ruse Davidson, you will hear holiday music sung by little angels! The RVCC concerts are celebrated for their purity of tone, artistic performances, and varied repertoire. Let the sounds of well-trained fresh voices usher in your holiday season! Join us December 8 at 1:30pm or 4:00pm at Shaftman Performance Hall at the Jefferson Center. Tickets are available through the Jefferson Center at 345-2550 or www.jeffcenter.org. For more information on the RVCC: www.childrenschoir.com.