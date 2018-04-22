Roanoke Valley Children's Choir Spring Concerts
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
A full concert minus the awards. We are highlighting the importance of our Children's Choir supporting another non-profit for children. The RVCC is going to donate some proceeds from this concert to the "Smart Beginnings" preschools for underprivileged children. Please join us as we sing our beautiful concert, and support young children get a good educational start throughout the valley!
Info
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family