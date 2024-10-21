The Roanoke Valley Choral Society presents "A Song for Peace"

× Expand The Roanoke Valley Choral Society A Song for Peace

The Roanoke Valley Choral Society is thrilled to invite you to a memorable concert as we celebrate our 50th anniversary! This milestone event will be centered around the theme of “Peace”, featuring a selection of beautiful and inspiring choral pieces.

Come and be a part of this joyous occasion as we reflect on five decades of creating beautiful music in the Roanoke Valley. We look forward to sharing this special evening with you and celebrating the harmony and peace that music brings to our lives.