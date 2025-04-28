Roanoke Valley Choral Society Presents: A Grand Night for Singing... Fifty Years of Music!

× Expand Roanoke Valley Choral Society RVCS 50th - A Grand Night for Singing... Fifty Years of Music!

Join the Roanoke Valley Choral Society for a joyous celebration of harmony and history in our 50th anniversary concert, A Grand Night for Singing... Fifty Years of Music!

Officially incorporated in 1975, RVCS has enriched the region with meaningful and memorable choral performances—and now, we're marking five decades of musical excellence with an unforgettable evening of choral treasures. This milestone performance will feature a vibrant selection of music spanning styles, genres, and generations, inspired by our rich musical journey over the years.

From classical masterpieces to spirituals, and contemporary favorites, this concert promises something for everyone—a reflection of the voices, stories, and traditions that have shaped our sound and spirit for half a century.

🎶 Following the concert, please join us for a short reception with refreshments and cake as we celebrate this special anniversary. 🎂