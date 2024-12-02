Roanoke Valley Choral Society presents: “Merry and Bright – Holiday Memories”

× Expand https://www.roanokevalleychoralsociety.org/ RVCS Presents: Merry and Bright - Holiday Memories

The Roanoke Valley Choral Society invites you to our holiday concert, "Merry and Bright - Holiday Memories". Come and get into the spirit of the season with an enchanting evening of beautiful choral music that will fill your heart with cheer.

Bring your family and friends to celebrate the magic of the holidays with us. We look forward to sharing this special night with the Roanoke community!

This is a free event, and everyone is welcome to attend. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to arrive early to get a good spot. The venue is fully handicap accessible. While there is no charge for admission, we suggest a $20 donation per person to help support the choir and future events. We look forward to seeing you there!

Happy Holidays!