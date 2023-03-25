× Expand Roanoke Valley Comicon

The Roanoke Valley Comicon is March 25, 2023 at the Tanglewood Mall (upper level) in Roanoke, VA!

Please come out and find what you need from our fine exhibitors. We will have our dealers spaced out for social distancing.

All American Comics

Archvillian Comics

Cool Comics

Longshot Comics & More

Roger Mannon

Jim Mongomery

Popup Comics

Untamed Worlds

Our costume contest is back and better than ever so plan on attending and entering the contest!

At this year's costume contest we will have four categories kids (ages 0 to 13), novice (have placed at two or less costume contests), journeyman (won at 2 to 3 costume contests), and masters (won at 4 or more contests). Contestants are subject to be moved categories based on skill level and craftsmanship. All kids will win prizes. In all other categories there will be a winner and a runner up!

Registration starts at noon and the contest begins at 3 pm.

Ticket Pricing: