The Roanoke Valley Community Band Presents “THE MUSICAL MELTING POT OF AMERICA” – a FREE concert!
Hidden Valley High School auditorium 5000 Titan Trail , Roanoke, Virginia 24018
Paying homage to the many nationalities that helped make America great, “The Musical Melting Pot of America” features a mélange of songs ranging from Norwegian, Italian, Spanish, and African to French, German, Native American and more! You’ll recognize several of the pieces and also experience amazing percussion on instruments rarely heard.
