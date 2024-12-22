Roanoke Valley Curling Club Learn To Curl

× Expand Photo by Hank Ebert RVCC members use curling brooms to help promote a stone into scoring position.

Ever wanted to know what's the deal with the wintertime sport called curling? Join the Roanoke Valley Curling Club as they host a "Learn To Curl" on Sunday, December 22 at the Berglund Center. Just bring your sneakers or other soft-souled shoes. The RVRC will provide all the other needed equipment and instruction for you to learn the basics of the sport.