Roanoke Valley Curling Club "Learn To Curl"

to

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The Roanoke Valley Curling Club (RVRC) is hosting a "Learn To Curl" at the Berglund Center Sunday, Dec. 17 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00. Admission fee is $29. Participants will watch an informational video and have both off-ice and on ice-instruction. All equipment is provided. Register online at: http://www.curlroanoke.com/

Info

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Fitness, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
to
Google Calendar - Roanoke Valley Curling Club "Learn To Curl" - 2023-12-17 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Roanoke Valley Curling Club "Learn To Curl" - 2023-12-17 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Roanoke Valley Curling Club "Learn To Curl" - 2023-12-17 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Roanoke Valley Curling Club "Learn To Curl" - 2023-12-17 17:30:00 ical