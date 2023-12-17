Roanoke Valley Curling Club "Learn To Curl"

× Expand Photo by Hank Ebert A curler "throws" a 42-pond stone down a narrow sheet of ice while her teammates prepare to "brush" the stone into the target area.

The Roanoke Valley Curling Club (RVRC) is hosting a "Learn To Curl" at the Berglund Center Sunday, Dec. 17 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00. Admission fee is $29. Participants will watch an informational video and have both off-ice and on ice-instruction. All equipment is provided. Register online at: http://www.curlroanoke.com/